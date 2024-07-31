Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Wanted criminal arrested in joint operation by Rangers, police

July 31, 2024
KARACHI   -  The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Saadi Town, resulting in the arrest of a suspected highly-wanted criminal.  The arrested individual, identified as Ghani Khan, was a habitual offender with multiple FIRs registered against him at various police stations, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Ghani Khan had previously escaped with injuries after a police encounter on March 13, this year.  During the arrest, law enforcement recovered seven mobile phones and a pistol holster from his possession. The arrested suspect, along with the recovered items, has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

