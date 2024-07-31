Waqar Younis set to get a major position in PCB: Sources

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has decided to hand over the power to former captain Waqar Younis to make cricket decisions, according to the sources.

The sources revealed that Mohsin Naqvi would oversee the administrative affairs only, while Waqar Younis would be responsible for all the decisions regarding international and domestic selection committees, players’ No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and other important cricket matters.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the PCB chairman has the authority to delegate his power to someone, thereby enabling the transfer of powers to Waqar Younis.Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, himself, is currently focused on the administrative affairs of the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

“Waqar Younis will be in charge of all matters related to the national team. He will oversee the national selection committee, white ball and red ball coaches,” the sources claimed.Waqar has previously served as the head coach and bowling coach of Pakistan cricket team after retiring in 2003.

Earlier this month, the PCB chairman met with more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country. Naqvi assured the implementation of the suggestions in the meeting and said that five or six things that cricketers in the meeting mentioned will be implemented.

On the suggestion of Yasir Hameed, former Test cricketer, the PCB chief said that cricket academies will be built in Islamabad and Peshawar. The standard of grounds will also be improved. He said that four-day cricket would be given maximum priority, coaches would be given more education, and qualified coaches would be hired. Mohsin Naqvi said that five domestic teams will be formed, and apart from their coaches, there will also be five mentors.

On the other hand, Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the new president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for a two-year tenure, according to the sources.The reports indicate that Pakistan has been authorized to chair the ACC and Mohsin Naqvi is set to assume the role in January 2025. The decision was made during the ACC meeting held in Bali in January 2024.For the unversed, Mohsin Naqvi currently holds two key positions in Pakistan as he is not only PCB chairman but the Interior Minister as well.