War on Venezuela

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro has secured a third consecutive term as President after the weekend elections, which were widely discussed worldwide. The oil-rich South American country has seen many interferences from outside its borders over the years. The United States’ notorious regime change efforts to secure its interests in other countries have played out fully in Venezuela. Many failed coup attempts by the US aimed to install a more US-friendly government, as opposed to Maduro’s socialist party.

Venezuela is naturally aligned with China and Russia, which is not favourable for an oil-hungry US. Immediately after the election results were declared in favour of Maduro, prominent figures in the US started calling the election fraudulent. There are protests in the capital, Caracas, because a united opposition was hopeful that their candidate would take the lead. The US, with its desire to overthrow the socialists in Venezuela, is highlighting these protests in the hope that internal unrest creates hurdles for Maduro to form his government for another six years.

It is hardly surprising to see US business interests reflected in the comments of officials and dignitaries on the Venezuelan election. How far the US will go to install a regime of its choice in a country where it has commercial or geopolitical interests is well known, as demonstrated by its invasion of Iraq. Venezuela has so far persisted and resisted US interference. While the US claims to support democratic change, its playbook of coups and regime changes is infamously well-known. For a socialist Venezuela, the ultimate victory lies in resisting these attempts.