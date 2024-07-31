Warner Music South Asia unveils Sarmad Qadeer’s captivating solo, ‘Teri Galli’

LAHORE - Warner Music South Asia, in partnership with Giraffe, Pakistan’s leading music and audio production company, is thrilled to announce the release of ‘Teri Galli’, the solo track by the talented Sarmad Qadeer. The song, a soulful Punjabi pop ballad, showcases Sarmad’s exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting ability. The accompanying music video, directed by Adnan Aslam and Waqar Azeem Khan, features social media icon Jannat Mirza. Produced by Supernova Muzic, ‘Teri Galli’ is a poetic masterpiece that delves deep into the world of love and longing. Sarmad’s heartfelt vocals, coupled with Tarz’s evocative lyrics, create a captivating sound scape that resonates with listeners on a profound level. The song’s narrative unfolds a tale of unyielding devotion and the intoxicating allure of a beloved.

‘Teri Galli is a piece of my soul. I hope the listeners connect with the depth of longing and love expressed in the song. Collaborating with Giraffe and Warner Music South Asia has been an incredible experience. Their support and belief in my music have been instrumental in bringing this song to life,’ said Sarmad Qadeer. Sarmad Qadeer is a rising star in the Pakistani music industry, known for his versatile talent as a singer, songwriter, and composer. With a string of successful collaborations and a dedicated fanbase, Sarmad has established himself as a prominent figure in the music scene. His journey to stardom began at the tender age of 16, and since then, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits. ‘Teri Galli is so beautiful and the story it tells is captivating. Working with Sarmad on this project was amazing. His talent is undeniable and his passion for music is infectious,’ said Jannat Mirza. ‘Teri Galli’ can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XI9JuAo1KR8

Giraffe, co-founded by Xulfi and Muhammad Ibrahim, is a dynamic music and audio production company committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity. With a focus on quality and innovation, Giraffe aims to create groundbreaking music that resonates with audiences worldwide.