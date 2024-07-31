Warring tribes agree to ceasefire in Kurram after deadly clashes

PARACHINAR - Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javeedullah Khan Mehsud Tuesday said that the warring tribes agreed to ceasefire since Monday night after successful negotiations and the weeklong deadly clashes. Talking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said that warring tribes have also started vacating trenches and bunkers where security forces including FC were deployed to maintain peace in the restive areas. “Since Monday night, no gunfire was reported and overall calm is being prevailed after the weeklong fighting between supporters of Malikhel and Mangal Madaki Kali tribes of Boshehra village broke out on a farmland on July 24 last.” Police said during the skirmishes a total 43 people were killed and 182 other injured in Kurram which was cut off KP since Wednesday last due to closer Peshawar-Parachinar Road. The clashes were also stopped at most affected areas of Boshehra, Malikhel, Dandar, Pewar, Tari Mangal, Muqbal, Kunj Alizai, Nastikot, Para Chamkani, Karman, Khar Kalai, Sangina and Balishkhel, the DC said.

The DC said that all available resources were being utilised to maintain the ceasefire. He said that security forces would be deployed until complete peace and normalcy returns to all restive areas of Kurrum. He said that trade and business activities are being restored.