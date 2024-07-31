Webinar explores future of pecan nut cultivation in KP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) held a highly informative and successful Zoom webinar Tuesday on “Pecan Nuts: Production Technology and Future Prospects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” The session brought together farmers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to delve into the potential of pecan nuts, a non-traditional crop for the region.

Pecan nuts (Caryaillinoinensis), native to temperate North America, are renowned for their rich flavor, high-fat content, and versatility in culinary applications. During the webinar, experts highlighted the adaptability of pecan varieties identified by ARI, Tarnab, for both subtropical and temperate areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These varieties hold promise for diversifying and boosting the region’s horticultural productivity.

Attendees were educated on the cultivation techniques required to maximize yield and quality, the environmental conditions conducive to pecan growth, and the market opportunities available for pecan nuts both domestically and internationally. Participants praised the webinar for its depth of information and practical insights, noting the significant potential of pecan nuts to contribute to the agricultural and economic landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This initiative by PHDEC underscores the commitment to enhancing horticultural exports through innovative crop diversification and market development strategies.