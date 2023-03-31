Share:

PESHAWAR - The District Administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers and those not following the government rates in different localities and arrested 196 shopkeepers besides issuing warning to 95 others.

According to detail given by the official of the district administration to the media men, he said on the directives given by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration carried out inspection of bazaars in various localities including interior city and inspected a total of 862 business centres and shops.