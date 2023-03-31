Share:

Peshawar - The distribution of free flour among deserving people under the prime Minister’s ramazan relief package is continued unabated in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, said a statement issued by the Kp Food Department on Thursday. according to the statistics issued by the Food Department, so far 5076232 bags of 10kg flour have been distributed among 1752182 families of the province. It said the distribution was carried out through 5122 registered flour dealers, 90 mobile vehicles, 103 utility stores and 18 utility mobile vans.