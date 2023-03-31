Share:

KHYBER - Officials of the local administration arrested nine butchers for overcharging for beef in Bara bazaar on Thursday. aimal Khan raided various shops of edibles in the Bazaar and checked the price and quality of the food items on the strict orders of Deputy Commissioner Khyber and additional assistant Commissioner (aaC) Bara.

He added that nine butchers were found guilty of selling beef for between 800 rupees per seer (approximately 1200 gramme) in violation of the official rate list of Rs.750/- per seer.

According to police officer Hameed Afridi, all nine violators were apprehended and immediately taken to jail. The administrative officer stated that additional restrictions had been implemented in the markets to keep prices of goods, particularly edibles, under control, and that no one would be permitted to fleece the believers during the holy Month of ramazan.