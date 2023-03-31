Share:

MIAMI - Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has provided an injury update after being forced to retire from her fourth-round match at the Miami Open due to a left ankle injury. World No. 31 Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match in Miami against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, leaving the court in a wheelchair after screaming in pain after falling while moving across the baseline. The 22-yearold Canadian, who finished fourth in the rankings for the first time in his career in 2019, said the rehabilitation process has already begun. “It’s tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let’s just say it could’ve been much worse !!” Andreescu wrote on Twitter