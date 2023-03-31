Share:

LONDON - Arsenal reached the Women’s Champions League semifinals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in its last-eight second leg on Wednesday to go through 2-1 on aggregate. Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit against the Women’s Bundesliga leader to secure a last-four tie against Paris St Germain or VfL Wolfsburg.

There could be two English sides in the last four if Chelsea gets past defending champion Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, with the London club leading 1-0 from the first leg.

The last time two English teams reached the semifinals was in the 2017-18 season when Chelsea and Manchester City reached the last four but lost to Wolfsburg and Lyon respectively. It is a good time to be an Arsenal fan with the men’s team closing in on its first Premier League title since 2004.