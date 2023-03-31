Share:

BERLIN - Britain and Germany stand united with Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s unprovoked invasion, Charles III said in Berlin on Thursday during his first foreign visit as king. At a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the monarch underlined both countries’ commitment to “protecting and advancing shared democratic values”.

“This is epitomised so clearly today as we stand together with Ukraine in defence of freedom and sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression,” he said. The British sovereign, 74, is on a three-day visit of Germany in a trip billed as “an important European gesture” to maintain strong ties after Brexit. Hailing the “enduring value” of ties with Germany, he said he would “do all I can to strengthen the connections between us”. Host Steinmeier had earlier spoken of the “sad day” six years ago when Britain began its exit from the European Union.

“Today, exactly six years later, we are opening a new chapter,” the German president said. “We are now looking ahead under changed conditions -- but still together,” he said, adding in English that “our friendship is important, and it is strong”. Germany rolled out the pomp in their welcome of the royal visitors, greeting them at Berlin-Brandenburg airport with a 21-gun salute while two military jets made a flypast as they watched from the top of the plane stairs.