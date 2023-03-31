Share:

MULTAN - The Bahauddin Zakariya Univer­sity (BZU) will set up a dedicated directorate for its affiliated col­leges to sort out their problems timely here on Thursday. The de­cision was made during a meet­ing of deans, directors, registrar and treasurer with Pro VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah to deliber­ate on affiliated colleges issues.

The syllabus of the colleges will be approved by the board of studies followed by the academ­ic council, and the meeting also decided. The suggestion of es­tablishing a separate directorate for them was also agreed upon unanimously.

The semester implementation committee was too directed to start working on semester rules during the meeting. It also pon­dered over the ADP degree pro­gramme and appreciated it.