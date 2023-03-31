Share:

I would like to draw the attention, especially of students to this article regarding the effects that ChatGPT may leave on students, as well as civic society. Note that this article is completely based on my personal observation and someone may totally differ from me in this regard.

Moving forward, as said by the great historian Christian Lous Lange: “Technology is a useful servant, but a dangerous master.” This directly implies that despite playing a pivotal role, however, technology has been leaving the worst consequences over the life of individuals. As for the matter of chatGPT, undoubtedly, it has brought a great revolution in the world of AI. However, simultaneously, it is also going to leave the worst consequences, especially over the life of students as well as employers. It is a sign of a great threat especially to life of students because it is a tool that will affect the creativity of students badly in every field.

As a result, student achievements in other fields can be declined exponentially which will be a colossal challenge for the world to overcome. Furthermore, unfortunately, it may easily be used for bad means especially by students as a tool for cheating for caring out assignments. Not only this, but it will also become one of the major reasons for the firing of jobs of employees. A study goes here that within the tenure of two years more than 38% of organizations will implement ChatGPT in their institutes which is also a huge burgeoning issue and may surely lead to the firing of people and addition to stress. Moreover, stress may lead to more mental health issues.

By implementing ChatGPT, nothing will be achieved except an increase in suicide rates. Finally, by cutting the long story short, ChatGPT is one of the most dangerous apps. If not halted promptly then it may surely leave the worst consequences in the shape of the above-mentioned ways. It should completely be banned all over the world because its cons are more dangerous than its pros.

ALI RAZA JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.