China on Thursday successfully launched four remote sensing satellites into space, the country's aerospace authorities said.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC) said in a statement that a Long March 2D carrier rocket carried Group 01 of Hongtu-1 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites into space.

The rocket was launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Kelan County of northern Shanxi province.

“The 4 satellites of Group 01 of Hongtu-1 are synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites for remote sensing observation and application,” said the CASTC.

It was the 469th launch of the Long March series of rockets, the statement added.

The Long March-2D carrier rocket is a two-stage liquid carrier rocket developed by CASTC.

“It has strong mission adaptability and can perform single-satellite and multi-satellite launch missions,” the statement added.