SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday inspected the ongoing under construction work of Government Associate College for Girls 49 NB and Public Park Chak No 47 NB.

Director Development Bilal Hasan, Director Col­leges Sarfraz Gujjar and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, besides other concerned offi­cers were accompanied with him.

The commissioner directed that this year’s on­going funds should be spent in a transparent man­ner for ongoing projects, while there would be no compromise on quality.