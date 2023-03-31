Share:

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in the Jahangirabad area of the Mardan district resulted in the elimination of a terrorist and the loss of one CTD official.

The incident occurred on Friday when CTD launched a raid against alleged terrorists in the area. A cross-fire took place between police force and the terrorists, leading to the death of one person from each side.

The CTD reported that one of their personnel had embraced martyrdom during the operation, while they were able to eliminate one terrorist.

The CTD has been actively conducting operations against terrorist groups in the region and has made significant progress in reducing the threat of terrorism in the area.

However, the recent incident is a stark reminder of the continued danger posed by such groups and the risks faced by law enforcement personnel.

The CTD vowed to continue its efforts to root out terrorism from the region and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.