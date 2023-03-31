Share:

MARDAN - The Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO-Male) Imtiyaz Khan, while addressing a function arranged in connection with results of 2023 at Government Centennial Model High School (GSMHS) No-3 as a chief guest, emphasized the importance of education for success and development saying that educating every individual in society is necessary for the development of an educated nation. Principal of the school Hafiz Zubair Ahmad, senior journalists Bashir Adil, Mohammad Riaz Mayar, Falak Sher and others also addressed the function.

The principal of the school Hafiz Zubair Ahmad gave a detailed briefing about the school’s performance and mentioned that they have implemented a semester system from class 6th to 8th for the past five years. If a student fails a paper, their result would be delayed, and the school would arrange an examination for that paper after one month if the student can clear it within that time.

The principal emphasized that they strive to ensure that student’s time is not wasted. Hafiz Zubair highlighted the lack of parental cooperation as the main issue in government schools and emphasized that if parents cooperate with teachers, the best results can be achieved. The school has started evening classes for ninth and tenth-class students. At the end of the function, trophies, awards, and medals were distributed among the top-performing students.