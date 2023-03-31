Share:

KARACHI-The storm water drainage system of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) is fast approaching completion.

The spokesperson said that the storm water drainage system in DHA was started in September last year. Total length of drainage system is 74 km including main drains, link drains and interceptors. According to the project engineers, the estimated completion time of the project was set at one and a half years. In this project, the administration is fully aware of the problems of the residents of the DHA area, but the project is on its way toward successful completion.

The project is divided into two phases. In phase 1, hard hit areas of 2020 & 2022 rains were focused and being completed by 30 June 2023. The administration is facing many challenges at this juncture such as a sharp rise in steel and cement prices. Major among these challenges is the repair of old water and sewerage lines during construction, high subsurface water levels, landslides, and increase in diesel prices. Despite all challenges, DHA is determined to complete the project soon with the cooperation of residents. The spokesperson added that do not rely on negative news and rumors related to the project as they are contrary to facts and baseless. He appealed to the residents of DHA to cooperate with the administration. On the other hand, the administration is trying to minimize the inconvenience caused to the residents.