RAWALPINDI - At least three persons suffered fatal bullet injuries after a drug lord along with armed gang-men opened indiscriminate firing apparently to stop him from selling narcotics in the area, informed sources on Thursday. The firing incident took place in Mohala Safadarabad, the precincts of Police Station Ratta Amral.

The injured persons were shifted to hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as Gul Nazar, Waheed Yousaf and Atif Mughal. After committing the crime, the drug lord Sajjad alias Sajjo and his gang men including Rizwan Mughal and Shiker alias Pepe fled from the scene. Ratta Amral police registered a case against the fleeing accused under attempted murder charges.

A raid by police on the drug den of Sajjad alias Sajjo also led to recovery of narcotics, they said. According to sources, the drug lord Sajjad alias Sajjo along with his gang was involved in drug trafficking in various areas controlled by police stations Pirwadhai and Ratta Amral. They said that the locals alerted police several times about the exploding dens of narcotics in the said areas but no action was taken against the drug peddlers. The drug peddlers launched a brazen armed attack on Gul Nazar and others when they tried to stop them from spoiling lives of youth by selling drugs in the areas including in Safdarabad.

Resultantly, three persons were wounded in firing by the drug mafia. Sources said that the armed men kept firing for almost an hour and then fled from the scene. They said that a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides shifting the maimed persons to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, a joint raid of police on the den of Sajjo led to recovery of a huge quantity of narcotics. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the efforts of SP Rawal Division Faisal Salim and SHOs of Police Station Ratta Amral and Pirwadhai for recovering the drugs from mansion of the notorious drug peddler. On the other hand, two armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle shot at and injured three persons during a dacoity bid infront of heavily guarded Police Training Centre on GT Road in Rawat.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital for medical treatment where the condition of two victims is said to be critical. According to sources, three men were traveling on a motorcycle when two armed dacoits who were also riding on another motorcycle intercepted them outside the Police Training Centre. The dacoits snatched Rs 200,000 cash from the three men and started firing on them when they tried to put off resistance. Resultantly, the three persons suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital. The dacoits managed to escape from the scene. SHO PS Rawat Inspector Ishtiaq Cheem along with his team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered against the unknown dacoits while further investigation was on.