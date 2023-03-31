Share:

ISLAMABAD - Five police officials in­cluding a Deputy Su­perintendent of Police (DSP) were martyred af­ter terrorists attacked a police station in Lak­ki Marwat, officials said Thursday. Police and res­cue workers said that a po­lice team headed by DSP Iqbal Mohmand rushed to site after they received in­formation about terrorist on the Saddar police sta­tion. As they reached near Peerwale Mor, their car, which was on its way to the scene of the attack, was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. As a result, DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand and four oth­er policemen died on the spot. Six other police person­nel also injured critically and shifted to a nearby hospital. Heavy police contingents lat­er reached the scene and cor­doned off the area. DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand had served in Lakki Marwat for a long time and had conducted several successful operations against terrorists and criminals. Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) said that DSP Iqbal Mohmand ded­ication and bravery will be re­membered forever, and his sacrifice will not go in vain. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if strongly condemned the at­tack on the police station in Lakki Marwat and paid trib­ute to DSP Headquarters Iqbal Mohmand, and Sepoys Waqar, Marjan and Karamat who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The prime minister ex­tended condolences to the families of the martyrs. He said the police were playing a won­derful role as the first line of defence against terrorism. PM Sharif said elimination of ter­rorism was vital for the stabil­ity of the country. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the driver of Armoured Person­nel Career, Sardar Ali and the other six injured policemen. The prime minister directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment to provide the Mar­tyrs’ Assistance Package to the families of the martyred po­licemen and extend best treat­ment facilities to the injured. The funeral prayer for Dep­uty Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand was offered in the Police Line late Thursday. The funeral prayer was attended by the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He was ac­companied by Governor Ghu­lam Ali, Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam, Inspector General Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat, and other senior mili­tary officers. They paid their respects to the fallen hero and expressed their condolenc­es to the bereaved family. DSP Mohmand was a brave officer who had served the police de­partment for many years. The KP government has vowed to take strict action against the terrorists responsible for the attack.