ISLAMABAD - Five police officials including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were martyred after terrorists attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat, officials said Thursday. Police and rescue workers said that a police team headed by DSP Iqbal Mohmand rushed to site after they received information about terrorist on the Saddar police station. As they reached near Peerwale Mor, their car, which was on its way to the scene of the attack, was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. As a result, DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand and four other policemen died on the spot. Six other police personnel also injured critically and shifted to a nearby hospital. Heavy police contingents later reached the scene and cordoned off the area. DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand had served in Lakki Marwat for a long time and had conducted several successful operations against terrorists and criminals. District Police Officer (DPO) said that DSP Iqbal Mohmand dedication and bravery will be remembered forever, and his sacrifice will not go in vain. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on the police station in Lakki Marwat and paid tribute to DSP Headquarters Iqbal Mohmand, and Sepoys Waqar, Marjan and Karamat who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The prime minister extended condolences to the families of the martyrs. He said the police were playing a wonderful role as the first line of defence against terrorism. PM Sharif said elimination of terrorism was vital for the stability of the country. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the driver of Armoured Personnel Career, Sardar Ali and the other six injured policemen. The prime minister directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide the Martyrs’ Assistance Package to the families of the martyred policemen and extend best treatment facilities to the injured. The funeral prayer for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand was offered in the Police Line late Thursday. The funeral prayer was attended by the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He was accompanied by Governor Ghulam Ali, Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam, Inspector General Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat, and other senior military officers. They paid their respects to the fallen hero and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. DSP Mohmand was a brave officer who had served the police department for many years. The KP government has vowed to take strict action against the terrorists responsible for the attack.
