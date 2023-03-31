Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Communication and Works Minister Bilal Afzal said on Thursday that funds for re­habilitation schemes would be provided on priority to ensure facilities for masses.

Presiding over a meeting to re­view progress on ongoing high­ways rehabilitation schemes, the minister said that it was priority of the caretaker government to serve the people.

He directed officers to identify more schemes of public welfare under the annual development programme. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and added that the development schemes should be completed within the given time.

Giving briefing on the occa­sion, Commissioner Multan divi­sion Engineer Amir Khattak said that 20 highways rehabilitation schemes of 289.73-km length were being completed in the re­gion with funds of Rs11,901 mil­lion. He said that 12 development schemes would be completed in the current month while work continued with a rapid pace to complete schemes at the earliest.