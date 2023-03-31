MULTAN - Punjab Communication and Works Minister Bilal Afzal said on Thursday that funds for rehabilitation schemes would be provided on priority to ensure facilities for masses.
Presiding over a meeting to review progress on ongoing highways rehabilitation schemes, the minister said that it was priority of the caretaker government to serve the people.
He directed officers to identify more schemes of public welfare under the annual development programme. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and added that the development schemes should be completed within the given time.
Giving briefing on the occasion, Commissioner Multan division Engineer Amir Khattak said that 20 highways rehabilitation schemes of 289.73-km length were being completed in the region with funds of Rs11,901 million. He said that 12 development schemes would be completed in the current month while work continued with a rapid pace to complete schemes at the earliest.