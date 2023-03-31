Share:

Fifteenth of next month is the last date for receipt of applications regarding postal ballot papers for the upcoming by-Elections in six constituencies of the National Assembly.

This was stated by Election Commission of Pakistan in an announcement.

Under the law, the postal ballot facility has been extended to certain categories of voters, including persons in government service, disabled people, members of the armed forces and their families who are registered voters and reside with them, but are stationed at a location other than their constituency.

The by-elections are being held in the constituencies that include NA 22 Mardan-III; NA 24 Charsadda-II; NA 31 Peshawar-V;NA 108 Faisalabad-VIII; NA 118 Nankana Sahib-II and NA 239 Korangi, Karachi-I.