Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says he is glad that the efforts to develop Teleschool Pakistan App are now bearing fruit.

In a tweet on Friday, he said students' keen interest in this project is evident by more than 10000 downloads in 310 cities, 5500 enrolments and viewing of 17000 videos in just a week.

The Prime Minister said that dream of "Taleem Ghar Ghar" is on its way to becoming a reality.