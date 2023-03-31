Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says he is glad that the efforts to develop Teleschool Pakistan App are now bearing fruit.
In a tweet on Friday, he said students' keen interest in this project is evident by more than 10000 downloads in 310 cities, 5500 enrolments and viewing of 17000 videos in just a week.
The Prime Minister said that dream of "Taleem Ghar Ghar" is on its way to becoming a reality.
