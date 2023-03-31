Share:

QUETTA - The leaders of Pakhtunkhwah Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) on Thursday said that in view of the importance and need of the nursing sector, nursing col­leges should be expanded and all kinds of support should be provided to it.

The Central Secretary of PKMAP Sahiba Barich and the Provincial Sec­retary of Human Rights and Women’s Affairs Arifa Siddiq said that cur­rently, 925 nurses were working in the hospitals of the province, while according to the standards of World Health Organisation (WHO) and Pak­istan Nursing Council, there must be one nurse on one bed in ICU and in wards one nurse on three beds

However, there is one nurse avail­able to manage 15 beds in the ICU which is a violation of WHO rules, they said and added, currently, thou­sands of nurses are needed in the province. Therefore, there is a need to pay attention to this important sector, they said.

They further said that in view of this important sector, the govern­ment should encourage nursing col­leges as well as provide ample finan­cial support and candidates should be selected through NTS or any oth­er reliable institution for admission in this sensitive sector.