ISLAMABAD - A health expert on Thursday called for awareness to avoid the ‘western diet’ for reducing increasing incidents of colorectal cancer. He also urged all stakeholders to play their role in highlighting that the disease was entirely curable if diagnosed early.

A senior consultant and gastroenterologist Dr Maaz Bin Badshah explained that colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, often develops as abnormal growths in the colon or rectum. “Early screening can play an important role in detecting the disease,” he said, adding that people could lower their risk by increasing physical activity, avoiding tobacco, and incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains in their diets.