MOHMAND - Local leaders from all political parties have asked that the government’s free flour be distributed fairly at the village council level by VC secretaries throughout the district. It’s concerning that the seven-hour agreement with wapDa has yet to be implemented. Former Mpa Nisar Mohmand, JUI-F District amir Maulana arif haqqani, Malik Muhammad ali, Jamaat-e-Islami District amir Qari Khalil ur rehman, Malik Zahid Safi, and members of Haq Du Tehreek Fazal Hadi expressed these views during a press conference at Mohmand press Club on Thursday.

They complained that there was mismanagement and unfair distribution of free flour throughout the district. They claimed that flour dealers and data entry operators had withdrawn hundreds of free flour bags from CNICs of people who were not even aware. They suggested that the district administration ensure free flour distribution at the Village Council level and involve Village Council secretaries and VC Chairmen.

The political leadership bemoaned the fact that, under an agreement, WAPDA (TESCO) officials had guaranteed seven hours of power supply on each feeder. The agreement’s guarantor was DC Mohmand, but they claimed wapDa violated it. They also stated that during the holy month of ramadan, irregular and excessive load shedding continues, with some feeders having up to ten hours of power outage per day, while others have no power for several days.

They urged the wapDa to ensure the agreement’s implementation, or they would launch an agitation against the government. It is also worth noting that the political parties agreed to hold a grand tribal jirga of all the respective Mohmand tribes on Monday, May 1, after ramadan, to make a unanimous decision in this regard. They also demanded that the administration ensure a continuous supply of the government’s free flour distribution at the village council level, as well as a 7-hour power supply.