FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police smashed two dacoits gangs and arrested their seven members during the last 24 hours. A police report said here Thursday that Nishatabad police conducted raids in Chak No 100-JB and Kalma Chowk near Small Industrial Estate. The police arrested the accused Tahir Mahmood alias Mooda, Muhammad Imtiaz, Abdul Razaq, Ir­fan alias Katta and Bilal Asgar.

The police recovered 5 pistols, 3 motorcycles, cash and cell phones and sent them behind bars. Mansoorabad police conducted a raid in Amin Town and arrested two criminals Danial and his accomplice. The police recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from them. During initial interroga­tion, the outlaws confessed to have committed crimes in the limits of various police stations.