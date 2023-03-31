Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) is scheduled to meet during the first week of next month (April) to review the output of major and minor crops during the Rabi season and fix the production targets of Kharif crops 2023 for fulfilling the local dietary requirements during the year. The meeting of the high-powered committee, which is mandated to oversee strategic measures for ensuring food security in the country, will be held under the chairmanship of the Minister of National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, said a senior official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Talking to APP, he said that the major objective of the meeting is to enhance coordination to consolidate the gains and ensure further progress in all sectors of agriculture development for maintaining food safety and security in the country.