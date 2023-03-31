Share:

New SC bench to hear case today n Justice Shahid Waheed says doctrine of estoppel bars judges from questioning constitution of bench n Justice Amin decided to recuse himself in light of Justice Isa’s judgment.

ISLAMABAD - A bench of the Supreme Court sans Justice Amin ud Din will today hear the petitions against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for delay of elections in the Pun­jab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa provinces.

A five-member bench of the apex court head­ed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, and Justice Ja­mal Khan Mandokha­il Thursday assembled in the Courtroom No.1 for hearing of Speakers Punjab and KP and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) petitions.

At the outset of hear­ing, Justice Bandial said that Justice Amin want­ed to say something. Subsequently, Jus­tice Amin said that in view of a judgment on suo moto power of the Chief Justice of Paki­stan, released a day ago (March 29) by a three-judge bench, of that I was member, I want to recuse from the bench.

Justice Amin had sup­ported the judgment, authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while Jus­tice Shahid dissented.

After the recus­al of Justice Amin, the five-member bench was dissolved and the judges retired to their chambers. At around 4:30 p.m. a court assis­tant announced in the courtroom that “a bench without Justice Amin ud Din will hear the petitions tomor­row (Friday).”

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprised Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Shahid Waheed with the majority of 2 to 1 had released the judgment on Wednesday (March 29), which said: “Hearing of all the cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution be deferred until the changes are made in the Su­preme Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form benches.” Justice Amin endorsed Justice Qazi’s views, while Justice Shahid dissented.

With regard to article 184(3) of the Constitution, the order said that there are three categories of cases. “First­ly, when a formal application seeking enforcement of fundamental rights is filed. Secondly, when (suo motu) no­tice is taken by the Supreme Court or its Judges. And, thirdly cases of im­mense constitutional importance and significance (which may also be those in the first and second category). Or­der XXV of the Rules only attends to the first category of cases. There is no procedure prescribed for the second and third category of cases.

It said that the situation is exacer­bated as there is no appeal against a decision under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. It added, “The Rules also do not provide how to attend to the following matters: (a) how such cases be listed for hearing, (b) how bench/benches to hear such cases be con­stituted and (c) how judges hearing them are selected.”

Meanwhile, Justice Shahid Wa­heed, in his separate note, released on Thursday, held that any member of the bench, after having accepted the ad­ministrative order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), is stopped to ques­tion the constitution of the bench on the well-known doctrine of estoppel.

“None of the judges of this bench can object to the constitution of the bench, and if they do so, their status immediately becomes that of the com­plainant, and consequently, it would not be appropriate for them to hear this case and pass any kind of order thereon,” stated Justice Waheed.

He further said: “this reasoning has the backing of the basic code of ju­dicial ethics, to wit, no man can be a judge in their own cause. It is im­portant to state here that this princi­ple confines not merely to the cause where the judge is an actual party to a case, but also applies to a case in which he has an interest.” He noted that the bench in the suo moto case “has been lawfully constituted to hear this case”.