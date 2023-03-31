Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir Thursday visited free flour distribution points established at Mustafaabad, Press Club, Model Bazar, Railway Station and Muneer Shaheed Colony in Kasur and reviewed the provision of facilities for the citizens. The caretaker provincial minister expressed his in­dignation over the closure of five free flour distri­bution points by the Kasur administration by as early as 10 am. Provincial Minister Aamir Mir se­verely reprimanded Deputy Commissioner Kasur Ashraf Bhatti for not paying attention to the admin­istrative issues and directed him to visit each flour point himself to improve the arrangements. The provincial minister directed Assistant Commis­sioner Kasur to immediately change the in-charge of Mustafaabad flour point, and ordered to shift the press club flour point to another suitable place. Provincial Minister Aamir Mir directed to increase scanning counters at press club, railway station and Munir Shaheed Colony free flour points and to increase tents for the convenience of the pub­lic at railway station and Munir Shaheed Colony flour points. The provincial minister directed the management of flour points to cater to the elderly, disabled persons and women accompanied by chil­dren on priority basis. Information counters to be established at prominent points so that the eligibil­ity of the citizens can be decided swiftly, Amir Mir added. Also, the minister visited various free flour distribution points in Tehsil Cantt Lahore and re­viewed the facilities provided to the citizens.