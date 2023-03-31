Share:

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar warned the country’s food security could be at stake if agricultural production is not boosted and its issues remain unaddressed. The situation has been particularly dire recently and it is unfortunate to see how the country is importing low-quality wheat while having the potential to grow and export high-quality grain. Despite being an agrarian economy, Pakistan has to spend billions of dollars annually on food imports, including those of wheat, sugar and vegetables, to bridge the local shortfall.

It is a well-known fact that Pakistan is lagging behind significantly in comparison to the rest of the world and there is a need to replicate more productive models that have been successfully implemented in other countries around the world. There are plenty of examples where modern agriculture technologies have been adopted such as India, Malaysia and Brazil to develop a sustainable source of food supplies. Self-sufficiency is extremely critical given how Pakistan’s population is increasing by 5 million annually, while the agricultural output growth is on the decline.

The ongoing situation is quite worrisome considering how people are dying in queues to get subsidised flour. There are several reasons why Pakistan’s crop yields are much lower than international benchmarks. These include limited access to formal financial services, high reliance on intermediaries and informal markets to service farmer requirements, limited access to high-quality and timely inputs, storage inefficiencies that lead to wastage of agricultural produce, and subpar public service delivery to support farmers’ needs.

To address these chronic issues, a long-term approach is needed that will benefit both the producers and consumers of agricultural products. A critical sector like agriculture merits transformation through structural shifts to embrace technology and digitisation at its core. Such a transformation will have positive spillover effects on food security, economic growth and farmer prosperity.