QUETTA - Pun­jab Governor Balighur Rehman had a telephone conversation with Balochistan Governor Ma­lik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and congratulated him on assuming the office on Thursday. Punjab governor also invited Gover­nor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar for a visit to Punjab. The two leaders discussed the overall situation of the country, besides strengthening the prov­inces relations and issues of mutual interest. They resolved to strengthen inter-provincial relations and promote people-to-people contacts