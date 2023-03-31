Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the government has de­cided to withdraw the review petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court Jus­tice Qazi Faez Isa in the presidential reference case against him.

In a tweet, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif said the curative review filed by PTI govern­ment in 2021 after the quashment of presiden­tial reference against the Judge, was based on ill-will and meant to ha­rass and intimidate the honourable Judge.

The decision to with­draw the review case was taken by the prime minister after consult­ing his legal team.

The prime minister said the Supreme Court (Practice and Proce­dure) Bill 2023, passed by the Parliament to­day, will institutional­ly strengthen the apex court.

He said it will help make the process of bench formation and exercise of Article 184 (3) transparent and in­clusive to serve the cause of justice.

The prime minis­ter said that Justice Faez Isa and his family were harassed and de­famed in the name of presidential reference. “This was not a refer­ence, it was a revenge action by the then PM Imran Khan against a fair-minded judge who followed the path of the Constitution and the law,” PM Shehbaz said “Imran Niazi misused the con­stitutional office of president for this criminal act,” Sheh­baz said, adding that the Pres­ident Arif Alvi became an in­strument in the attack on the judiciary and an accomplice to Imran Niazi to defame an honourable judge. The prime minister asserted that filing of reference was a nefarious conspiracy to divide the inde­pendence of the Judiciary and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties raised voice and con­demned the false reference during the opposition peri­od. The past federal govern­ment of PTI had moved the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on May 23, 2019 – the forum that can hold superior court judges accountable – against Justice Isa and Sindh High Court judge Justice K K Agha over non-disclosure of their families’ foreign assets in their wealth statements. However, in June 2020, the top court had quashed the presidential ref­erence filed against Justice Isa as well as the SJC proceedings that were started on the basis of the reference.