UTAH - Lawyers representing actress Gwyneth Paltrow and retired eye doctor Terry Sanderson are setting out their closing arguments over a skiing accident in Utah in 2016. The pair are suing each other over the incident in which Sanderson is looking for $300,000 in damages whilst Paltrow’s counter case is for $1 plus her legal fees.

Sanderson claims that the accident at the upmarket resort left him with brain damage and broken ribs and damaged his relationships with his family. Paltrow has denied being responsible for the accident and has been in court for every day of the trial. Whereas, Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has testified that her mother was “visibly upset” after a 2016 collision with another skier, who says the incident left him with life-changing injuries.

The Hollywood actress’ trial has heard sworn testimony from Apple Martin about the crash on a beginners’ slope at the Deer Valley resort in Utah. The 18-year-old said her mother seemed to be in pain after the collision. Terry Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow, alleging she crashed into him. Apple and her brother, 16-yearold Moses Martin, had both been expected to testify in person on Tuesday. But time restraints imposed by the judge meant that transcripts of their previous depositions were read to the court instead. Neither of the teenagers - Ms Paltrow’s children with her ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris Martin - witnessed the crash.