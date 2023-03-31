Share:

I am writing this to express my concern that Harassment in public transport is a major issue in Karachi, Pakistan. Women and girls often face verbal and physical harassment while using public transportation, including buses, minibusses, and rickshaws. The perpetrators of this harassment are often fellow passengers or even the drivers and conductors of these vehicles.

This harassment not only causes discomfort and trauma for the victims but also restricts their mobility and freedom to travel safely. Many women and girls avoid using public transportation altogether due to the fear of harassment. The government and transport authorities have made some efforts to address this issue, including the introduction of women-only buses and rickshaws. However, these services are limited and often inaccessible to many women due to their location and high costs.

To combat harassment in public transport, it is essential to raise awareness about the issue, promote gender sensitivity among transport staff and passengers, and implement stricter penalties for perpetrators. It is also crucial to create safe spaces and support systems for victims of harassment. Only through collective efforts can we make public transportation safe and accessible for all.

MAHNOOR YOUSUF,

Karachi.