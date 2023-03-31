Share:

As many as 11 people, three children among them, were killed in a stampede at a SITE area factory where free food and alms were being distributed on Friday evening.

Rescue personnel said eight women were killed and several others fell unconscious when the crowd swelled at the designated point for dole-outs. They said the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Three children lost their lives, they added.

The Keamari SSP said a police contingent dashed to the spot to control the situation. The factory administration called out police as the crowd went uncontrollable at the time of distribution of dole-outs.

Police claimed to have registered a case against the factory owner.

This is the latest of several incidents of mismanagement and uproar at a dole-out point. Some of the incidents have claimed lives in parts of Punjab in the last few days.