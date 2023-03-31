Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the police to take action as per law for registration of separate FIR against the Assistant Commissioner and the policemen allegedly involved in torturing the journalists in the court premises.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the directions while hearing a criminal miscellaneous petition moved by journalist Saqib Bashir, who was tortured by the police while performing his duties as a court reporter. During the hearing, Zahid Asif Advocate represented the journalist while Advocate General (AG) Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Jadoon represented the government while president Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) Rizwan Qazi, secretary general Hussain Ahmed Chaudhary and other journalists were also present in the court.

In this petition, the petitioner Saqib assailed the order dated 11.03.2023 passed by the Ex-Officio Justice of Peace/ Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad whereby his application under Section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (“Cr.P.C.”) for the registration of a criminal case against the Station House Officer, Police Station Ramna, Islamabad and the Superintendent of Police (Complaint Cell), Islamabad, was dismissed. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the primary ground on which the petitioner’s said application was dismissed was that F.I.R.No.154, dated 28.02.2023 registered under Sections 353, 186, 506(ii), 148 and 149 PPC and Section 7 ATA had already been registered with respect to the same occurrence; that the said ground is not plausible since F.I.R.No.154, dated 28.02.2023 had been registered against the persons creating law and order situation outside the Court premises whereas the occurrence with respect to which the petitioner has filed his complaint pertained to an occurrence within the boundary of this Court; that the occurrence with respect to which the complaint was filed was a separate occurrence and not a part of the occurrence with respect to which the said FIR was registered; and that the complainant was manhandled by the police at 04:30pm whereas the FIR pertained to an occurrence at 03:30pm. After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench disposed of the petition.