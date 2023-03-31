Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared that the Gilgit- Baltistan Police could not provide VIP security outside the jurisdiction of the province. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by the GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan against the Interior Ministry’s notification to impose ban on him for bringing his security personnel outside the GB. During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal produced the rules regarding the security of the VIPs, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in September, 2021.