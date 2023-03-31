Share:

Islamabad - Annual prize distribution ceremony for the position holders of the annual exams 2022-2023 was held at IMCG F-6/2 .The auspicious ceremony was held in the well-decorated college auditorium and was attended by students as well as their worthy parents.

The programme started with the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran, recited by Ayesha Sadeeqa of class 4-A. Naat-e-Rasool was presented by Ayat Umar of 4-A. Madam Riffat Sultana, Head of Pakistan Studies hosted the event. She appreciated the efforts of the students and also shared that students from BS secured first six positions in Quaidi-Azam University.