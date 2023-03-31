Share:

ISLAMABAD - A lower court on Thursday granted one-time exemption from attendance to PTI Chief Imran Khan in Toshakhan criminal case and adjourned the matter till April 29. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a two-pages order regarding to­day’s hearing. The order said that as per the lawyers, security had been withdrawn from former prime minister Imran Khan. There was a risk to the life of the PTI chair­man if he arrived at ‘kachehri, they said. The court order said that it was supposed to hear arguments on the maintainability of the case this day. There was no need for Imran Khan’s appearance so far, it added.