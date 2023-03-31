Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islamabad on Thurs­day suspended the non-bailable ar­rest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the judge-threatening case, till Friday, providing relief to the for­mer prime minister for the day. The arrest warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman on Wednesday. It should be noted that the charges, in this case, are re­lated to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and a female judge last year after one of his close aides, Shahbaz Gill, was denied bail in a sedition case. The cricketer-turned-politician has faced a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under the laws of the land.