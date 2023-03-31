ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islamabad on Thursday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the judge-threatening case, till Friday, providing relief to the former prime minister for the day. The arrest warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman on Wednesday. It should be noted that the charges, in this case, are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and a female judge last year after one of his close aides, Shahbaz Gill, was denied bail in a sedition case. The cricketer-turned-politician has faced a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under the laws of the land.
Share: