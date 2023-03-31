Share:

A district and sessions court on Friday converted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan's non-bailable arrest warrant in the female judge threatening case to bailable.

Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard Imran's request against the non-bailable warrant for his arrest which was issued by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman.

During the hearing, the court decided to set aside the non-bailable arrest warrant and issue a bailable arrest warrant against surety bonds of Rs20,000.

Speaking to the media, Imran's counsel said that the issuance of the non-bailable arrest warrant was "unlawful" and "illegal".

He said that this decision was a victory and has prevented the prosecution from "staging another drama" outside Zaman Park.

On Wednesday, a district and sessions court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the April 18 hearing, while rejecting Imran’s request for an exemption from appearance in the case pertaining to the intimidation of a female judge.

Imran had challenged the decision to issue an arrest warrant and filed an appeal. While arguing before the court, his lawyer said that the PTI chief's life is in danger.

Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi opposed the petition filed for exemption from Imran’s appearance in the court and argued that since the former premier is absent, the bailable warrant should be changed to a non-bailable warrant.

The prosecutor opposed the “excuse” of the Wazirabad attack and said that Imran’s medical report has not been not submitted. "No concrete reasons were given for non-attendance," he said, adding that Imran’s request for exemption from attendance has not been signed by him but only by his lawyers.

During the hearing, the prosecutor requested to dismiss the request for exemption from attendance and said that a non-bailable arrest warrant should be issued for him.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers and the prosecutor, the court reserved its decision. It then rejected Imran’s request for an exemption and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant while ordering him to appear in court on April 18.