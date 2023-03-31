Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan Thursday urged party workers to stage peaceful protests on Friday (today) across the country against the police crackdown on the members of his so­cial media teams.

The protests to be held nationwide at 3:00pm on Friday, he said on Twitter on late Thursday. “All our ppl must come out & support this peaceful protest. Gross viola­tion of human rights is ongoing & everyone knows who is behind this wave of fascism unleashed against PTI. We will stand up against this & fight to the last ball & will never accept these crooks imposed upon us,” the former premier said tweeted. “The only solution to get Pakistan out of this political & economic mess is free & fair elections.”

Earlier, the PTI leader said that it did not really matter how many judges heard the PTI’s pe­tition against the Election Com­mission of Pakistan as the most important thing was the deci­sion that elections should be held within 90 days as required under the Constitution.

“Whether a five-judge bench or full court hears our petition, it doesn’t really matter. We just want elections to be held within 90 days as per the constitution­al provision”, he said on Twitter late Thursday.

The PTI chairman said that he had consulted his top legal experts before dissolving pro­vincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “All of them were absolutely clear that the 90-day constitution­al provision on holding of elec­tions was inviolable. Now, im­ported government of crooks, their handlers and a compro­mised ECP are making a com­plete mockery of the Constitu­tion,” he remarked, adding that the PDM government and its handlers were threatening the very foundation of Pakistan by cherry-picking which articles of Constitution they will abide by.

Imran Khan alleged that PDM leaders were scared of elec­tions and wanted to get relief for their convicted leaders. “So petrified are they of elections and so desperate to whitewash their convicted leaders that they are prepared to destroy the Constitution and any sem­blance of rule of law,” the PTI chairman added