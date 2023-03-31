Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has raised the issue of re­cent desecration of holy Quran in Denmark, Sweden and the Nether­lands in the 52th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva and said sentiments of two billion Muslims were hurt.

“This year alone, we have wit­nessed five incidents of public des­ecration of holy Quran in Denmark, as latest manifestation of racial hatred and xenophobia,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to UNHRC Khalil Hash­mi said. He said OIC group echoes the outrage of nearly two billion people whose faith is anchored in the message of the Quran. “Let there be no compulsion in religion is the Quran’s message over a mil­lennia before religious freedom and freedom of expression enshrined in legal instruments,” the ambassador remarked. “This act of discretion is not just provocation against the Muslims, it’s an act to sabotage the faith, harmony and peace too,” the ambassador contended. He said unequivocal condemnation should have been starting point of our re­sponse to these acts. The ambas­sador said some sadly choose to hide behind self serving interpre­tation of human rights. Hashmi said absence of preventive legal deterrence inaction and shying away from speaking out encour­ages further incitement to hatred and violence. The ambassador said unsurprisingly more incidents have followed. The ambassador regret­ted that human rights machinery’s general apathy towards these inci­dents is nothing less than appalling. The ambassador noted with disap­pointment choice made by special rapporteurs on freedom of religion and belief and freedom of expres­sion to not call out these deliberate acts of hate. He said we reject the selective academic interpretation of human rights law.