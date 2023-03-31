Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice Presi­dent Maryam Nawaz slammed on Thursday Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the insti­tutions could not be run at the latter’s will. Taking to Twitter, Ms Nawaz schooled the de­posed premier, saying, “It is a weird joke to see Imran tak­ing the name of the constitu­tion despite the fact that he has been declared a certified violator of the constitution.” “The conspiracy you hatched with the help of the facilita­tors has been exposed. Now is the time for you to remain si­lent,” added Ms Nawaz. Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Nawaz had lambasted Mr Khan, saying the latter had now become the biggest absconder in connec­tion with the violation of law.