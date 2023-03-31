LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the institutions could not be run at the latter’s will. Taking to Twitter, Ms Nawaz schooled the deposed premier, saying, “It is a weird joke to see Imran taking the name of the constitution despite the fact that he has been declared a certified violator of the constitution.” “The conspiracy you hatched with the help of the facilitators has been exposed. Now is the time for you to remain silent,” added Ms Nawaz. Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Nawaz had lambasted Mr Khan, saying the latter had now become the biggest absconder in connection with the violation of law.
