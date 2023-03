Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Imran Ismail said the entire nation was looking up to the judiciary for justice.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Ismail accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of targeting the judiciary, saying, "The PML-N has an old tradition of targeting and trying to purchase the judiciary. Even today, the rulers are trying to do the same thing."

He said, neither the decision will be made at somebody’s will nor the judiciary will face any pressure.