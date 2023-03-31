Share:

Japan on Friday decided to impose export controls on chip manufacturing equipment, under which products sold to China would require ministerial approval “each time.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida-led government decided to tighten the export controls on at least 23 semiconductor manufacturing items “due to growing concerns over security,” Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

“Exports to China or other destinations not on the whitelist will need the approval of the trade minister each time,” it said.

There are around 42 listed countries and territories, including the US, South Korea, and Taiwan, which will not be subject to the new restrictions that are expected to go into effect in July.

“This measure is aimed at preventing technology from being diverted to military use,” Japanese Trade Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi said.

Japan is one of the major producers of chip manufacturing equipment.

“We want to fulfill our responsibilities to the international community as a country with advanced technology. And we want to contribute to international peace and security,” Yasutoshi added.

Tokyo’s decision is seen as following the US in terms of chip export control to China.

Washington has been seeking cooperation from Japan and the Netherlands in tightening export controls on chip manufacturing technology in recent years.

Early this month, the Dutch government informed the country's parliament that it was considering "new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security."

However, neither the Japanese nor the Dutch governments have directly named China as the target of their export controls.