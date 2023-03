Share:

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made a controversial appointment on Friday, as Dr. Jamal Nasir, who is currently under inquiry for a corruption case, was appointed as the Director General (DG) Health.

The appointment was made despite the ongoing inquiry against Dr. Jamal Nasir.

The Health Department had set up an inquiry in February to investigate corruption allegations against Dr. Nasir, who was previously the Chief of Health Sector Reforms Unit in FATA.