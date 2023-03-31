Share:

Peshawar - Due to groundwater depletion in the provincial capital, Khyber pakhtunkhwa is considering the Greater water supply scheme (Gwss), which would make surface or dam water potable through treatment plants. The provincial authorities submitted a feasibility study on the Greater water supply scheme for peshawar residents in November 2012; the study was conducted by the public health engineering Department (pheD) and NespaK. It was later approved in 2014, but the scheme has yet to see the light of day. The special assistant to the Chief Minister, Malik Meher elahi, told The Nation that if completed, the Greater water supply scheme would solve the potable water crisis for decades to come, as well as provide enough water for agriculture.

“Chief Minister azam Khan has taken a special interest in the Greater water supply scheme, and we hope to start work on this environmentally friendly project soon,” Malik Meher elahi said. Meher elahi also presented the scheme to Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad azam Khan on Thursday.

According to a formal report filed in this regard, the scheme may use surface water from several sources, including warsak Dam (river Kabul), Mohmand Dam (river swat), Bara Dam (river Bara), and Jabba Dam (Khyber and Chora Nullah). The Mohmand and warsak Dams have been designated as the primary sources of water supply. according to the report, if completed, the under-construction Mohmand Dam would not only generate 740 megawatts of electricity but would also irrigate 15,000 acres of land and supply 294 million gallons of clean and potable water to peshawarites.

The report recommends that the supply of surface water has enormous environmental, social, and financial benefits and that previously completed feasibility studies be updated via NespaK and that the scheme be resubmitted to the federal government for consideration. It will also be funded by a donor funding agency after that. It is worth noting that water and sanitation services peshawar (wssp) currently supplies drinking water to 42 urban union councils in the provincial capital, while the public health engineering Department supplies water to semi-urban and rural UCs. wssp has 537 tube wells in operation. similarly, the pheD, private housing colonies and various government and commercial entities are extracting groundwater through an estimated 1400+ tube wells, and the groundwater table is rapidly depleting as a result of this massive extraction, according to the official report filed on the scheme.